PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting at a downtown Portland apartment building early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Around 12:30 a.m., PPB’s Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to a reported shooting on the eighth floor of the building at 140 Southwest Columbia St., which is next to KOIN Tower.

According to police, an officer shot and killed one person — who has not been publicly identified — and say no officers were injured in the shooting.

Residents were alerted to the police activity and were asked to shelter in place.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted around 4:45 a.m., authorities said — noting some apartments on the eighth floor may not be accessible because of the investigation.

The officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave, per standard protocol, officials said.

PPB and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact PPB and reference case number 24- 10954.