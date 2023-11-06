PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead after a reported explosion and fire, authorities said.

Early Monday morning, Portland Fire said a caller reported an explosion near Northeast 120th Avenue and Northeast Broadway and when crews arrived they said they found one person dead at the home.

According to Portland Fire, the person who originally called 911 was inside the home and the fire is what led to the explosion.

Witnesses at the scene told KOIN 6 that they heard a loud crash around 4 a.m. Monday morning and a man died and a woman was injured.

It currently isn’t known what caused the potential explosion.

This is a developing story.