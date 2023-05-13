PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died Friday night after a shooting in North Portland’s Portsmouth Neighborhood, authorities said.

At 11:30 p.m., Portland police said they responded to a shooting call on North Portsmouth Avenue where they found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital where officials said he was declared dead.

The incident is currently under investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0781 or Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0395 and reference case number 23-124584.