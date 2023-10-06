PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died Thursday night after a crash in Southeast Portland’s Ardenwald-Johnson Creek neighborhood.

Just before 11:15 p.m., Portland police said they responded to a single-car crash near Southeast 52nd Avenue and Southeast Harney Drive where they found a man dead at the scene.

It’s currently unknown what led to the crash, but police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Officials said this is the 49th fatal crash investigation of the year.