PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are investigating a deadly hit and run crash involving a pedestrian in downtown Portland Saturday morning.

At 4:30 a.m. Portland police officers responded to a crash at Southwest Naito Parkway and Southwest Morrison Street. PPB reports that when officers and EMS arrived, they found an person laying on the Southwest Naito Parkway ramp to the Morrison Bridge, dead at the scene.

Investigators say the driver involved had left the crash scene and is still at large.

The victim has yet to be identified, but is believed to be an adult male, authorities say.

The Portland Police Traffic Division Major Crash Team is currently investigating. As of 7:38 a.m. Saturday, Southwest Naito Parkway is closed to all traffic in both directions at Southwest Morrison Street.

This is the 52nd traffic-related fatality in Portland this year, and the third in the last week, according to PPB.

If anyone has information about this crash, they are encouraged to contact Portland police.