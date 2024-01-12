PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police say a man is dead after a stabbing in the Old Town neighborhood early Friday morning.

Just after 8 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man who appeared to be suffering from stab wounds on Northwest Naito Parkway near Northwest Everett Street.

When officers arrived, they reported locating the man as well as other private security officers who were first on scene to apply trauma first aid.

The man was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries, officials say.

Any possible suspects had left the scene before police were called and no arrests have been made, authorities say.

No other information, including the identity of the victim, has been released at this time.

If anyone has information about this case, they are encouraged to contact Portland police.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOIN 6 News for more updates.