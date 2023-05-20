PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting Friday night in Northeast Portland left one person dead, authorities said.

Just before 11:20 p.m., Portland police said they responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue in the Roseway neighborhood, and upon arrival, they found an injured victim in the street.

Police said no suspects have been arrested and they ask anyone with information to contact Detective Mike Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991 or Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0457 and reference case number 23-131383.