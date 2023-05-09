Smoke coming from home in Portland’s East Columbia neighborhood on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 (Courtesy: PF&R).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person escaped from a house fire in Portland’s East Columbia neighborhood Tuesday that officials say posed a “unique challenge” to firefighting efforts due to clutter inside and outside the home.

Before Portland Fire & Rescue arrived at the home on Northeast 6th Avenue around 5:30 a.m., they learned a resident had climbed out of a window and made it to safety.

As flames and heavy smoke filled the home, some firefighters went inside to battle the blaze while others fought from the outside.

Crews later learned the blaze may be a risk to the electrical drop line and a safety advisory was issued.

A home in Portland’s East Columbia neighborhood burned early morning fire on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 (Courtesy: PF&R).

PF&R said it cut holes in the roof to allow high heat trapped inside to escape and ultimately extinguished the blaze.

A search of both floors of the home confirmed all residents had made it out safely, officials said. The Red Cross responded to help residents that had been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.