PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was hospitalized Saturday morning after Portland Fire & Rescue said they were hit by a train.

According to fire officials, the incident happened near Northeast 131st Place and Sandy Boulevard where a train had stopped.

Crews searched along the train and they said they eventually discovered the person on the north side of the train.

Officials said that several crews and additional manpower were needed to get the patient to the other side of the train so that they could eventually be taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The patient’s condition isn’t currently known, fire officials said, but they were entered into the trauma system.