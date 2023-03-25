PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect is at large after a shooting at Alibi Tiki Lounge in North Portland left one person in the hospital, authorities said.

According to Portland police, officers responded to the bar on North Interstate Avenue at around 10:43 p.m. Friday Night and arrived to find one person injured.

Responding officers securing the scene said that they were met by a chaotic and hostile crowd, and one officer said that they were punched.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with what authorities believe were non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made.

