PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead and two are injured after a shooting in Southeast Portland early Sunday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Southeast Foster Road and Southeast 86th Avenue.

They arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds, authorities say. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, officers say.

Detectives are now investigating this as a homicide and authorities say the area around Southeast Foster Road and Southeast 86th Avenue will be closed for several hours.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOIN 6 News for updates.