PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were hospitalized Monday morning following a domestic violence assault in Southeast Portland early Monday morning, authorities said.

Portland police responded to reports of a shooting on Southeast 156th near Southeast Lincoln Street just after 5 a.m.

Once there, officers say they found a man who had been shot and a woman suffering stab wounds from the incident. Both victims sustained serious injuries but are expected to survive.

Officers surrounded the house and detained the suspect. The Special Victims Unit is handling the investigation.