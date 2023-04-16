PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting in Southeast Portland’s Reed neighborhood left one person dead overnight, authorities said.

According to Portland police, officers responded to the 2800 block of Southeast Colt Drive Saturday night after a shooting report, upon arrival they found a dead woman.

Officials shared that no suspects were found and no arrests have been made.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit is investigating the scene, anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-1040 or Detective Joe Corona at Joseph.Corona@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0508 and reference case number 23-97906.