PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Waterfront Blues Festival is introducing its first-ever official beer in collaboration with 10 Barrel for the 2023 party along the Willamette.

When it came to creating the Barrel of Blues Pale Ale, 10 Barrel Brew Master Maddy McCarthy explains, “we wanted to make something that was really approachable and enjoyable for people to drink out in the heat and hang out, listen to great music.”

“It’s not going to be too hoppy, kick you in the face situation,” McCarthy said. “It’s a pale ale we like to call ‘new school meets old school.’ We’ve got some old school hops Cascade with some new school hops Strata so, it’ll be nice pine-forward with a little citrus pop at the end.”

The pale ale will be on tap at the Blues Fest, which runs July 1-4, and will also be available at the 10 Barrell Pub location in Portland.