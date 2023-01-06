PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police say two children were caught driving a stolen car in North Portland early Friday morning.

A Portland police officer said she saw two cars speeding out of a fast-food parking lot, and upon checking out one of the vehicles, she discovered it was registered as stolen.

The officer followed the vehicle, which she said was driving erratically, and when the vehicle stopped at a stop sign on North Kerby Avenue and North Rosa Parks Way, the two people inside the car put their hands up.

Upon contacting the vehicle, the officer said she discovered the driver was a 10-year-old child, and the passenger was 13.

The two children were returned to their guardians and the vehicle’s owner had his car returned, which PPB said had a broken window and the ignition damaged.