PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new animal was welcomed to the Oregon Zoo Monday night.

According to zoo officials, 11-year-old eastern black rhino Jozi gave birth to a healthy 100-pound baby.

It was announced mid-November that both Jozi as well as the zoo’s elephant Rose-tu were pregnant with babies expected by January at the latest.

Eastern black rhinos are considered critically endangered, so the birth of a new one is a big deal.

“Poaching and the illegal wildlife trade have wiped out 96% of the world’s black rhino population,” said Gomez. “In South Africa alone, we’re losing almost a rhino a day.”

Zoo officials shared on Wednesday that the new baby was born around 9:30 p.m. Monday and that both the baby and Jozi are in good health.