$10K of equipment was reported stolen from a Portland Fire vehicle (PF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland Fire Bureau vehicle was broken into overnight and PF&R said the thief made off with approximately $10,000 in equipment.

According to Portland Fire, between 6:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday, a thief broke the rear window of a fire vehicle a Portland Fire Battalion Chief used on Southeast Division St.

The vehicle has personal protective gear, medical equipment and other lifesaving tools inside officials said, but the thief only made off with two pieces.

A Self Contained Breathing Apparatus and a turnout jacket were reported stolen from the car, which Portland fire said are worth about $10,000.

Anyone who has seen either of the items is asked to contact Portland Fire and reference case #2390401.