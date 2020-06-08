Live Blog: 10th night of protests at Irving Park, Justice Center

Panoramic view of protesters gathered at Irving Park on Sunday. June 7, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrations outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland continue into the tenth night. Elsewhere in the city, protesters gathered at Irving Park after marching from Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland.

9 p.m.

Demonstrators in Irving Park knelt for roughly nine minutes in a moment of silence.

Thousands of people assembled in Irving Park in Portland’s 10th consecutive day of protests against police brutality. June 7, 2020 (KOIN)

8 p.m.

Faith leaders from across the Portland metro area stood in solidarity with protesters outside the Justice Center.

Thousands of protesters filled Irving Park. From the sound system in the park, speakers talked about the next steps for change. They said they are already in discussions with local leaders about their message, which includes defunding multiple law enforcement agencies including the Portland Police Bureau and its Gun Violence Reduction Team.

Another speaker talked about the need for lengthy protests and cited the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which went on for roughly a year.

Night #2 of #BlackLivesMatter marchers going from Revolution Hall to Irving Park in Portland @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/cJxA15P6WF — Kaitlin Flanigan (@KaitlinFlanigan) June 8, 2020

Shortly before 8 p.m., protest activity briefly disrupted TriMet services for Line 8.