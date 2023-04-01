PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least 11 overdoses were reported in a half-day on Friday in Portland, leaving 3 people dead in what police believe to be fentanyl-related incidents.

A 33-year-old man died shortly before noon. A 25-year-old woman died at 8:20 p.m. and another person (who police did not describe) died 32 minutes later.

The calls began at 10:29 a.m. and continued until 11:08 p.m. Most of them happened after 3 p.m. and two of the deaths recorded were part of 4 calls during that short 32-minute period.

All of the calls were in the general downtown area of Portland. There were two calls at SW 4th and Washington plus single calls at SW 1st and Main, SW 4th and Alder, SW 4th near Oak, SW 5th and Washington, SW 6th near Washington, SW Broadway and Oak; NW 3rd near Davis; NW Naito (600 block); West Burnside near NW Broadway.

Narcan was used in 6 of these calls, including one of the fatalities, police said.

“Nearly all these overdoses involved opioid narcotics, and we suspect at this time the majority of them were a result of fentanyl usage,” authorities said in a release.

Many of the 911 calls alerted responders that the emergency was an overdose which “allow responders to know exactly where to respond to provide aid,” officials said.

Those calling in an overdose have immunity under Oregon law, from any drug-related offense, PPB said.

