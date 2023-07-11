The boy, Ryan Ambrose, was the passenger in a vehicle being driven by a family member.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police say that a two-vehicle crash in the Mill Park Neighborhood took the life of an 11-year-old boy on Saturday night.

The boy, Ryan Ambrose, was the passenger in a vehicle being driven by a family member. Officers performed CPR on Ambrose until paramedics arrived at the scene, but he ended up dying in the hospital, according to authorities.

Police say that the driver of the other vehicle, Duprie Smith, had suffered a gunshot wound before the crash. The shooting is believed to have occurred at a different location prior to the crash.

However, police have released no details about the alleged shooting.

Smith was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries he suffered from the gunshot wound and the crash. After he was released from the hospital, Smith was lodged in the Multnomah County Detention Center and charged with DUII and first-degree manslaughter, police said.

According to investigators, speed and alcohol impairment were primary factors in the crash.