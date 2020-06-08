Calls for change, justice continue in 11th day of Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protests against police brutality in the name of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and many others will march on for the 11th consecutive day in Portland.

Every day, thousands of people have assembled outside Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland. Organizers with Rose City Justice first speak to the crowd, sharing personal testimony and calls to action, then they lead a march through the city. Marchers have occupied bridges, filled Irving Park, and the Waterfront.

Starting at 6 p.m. Monday, demonstrators will march to the Alberta Arts District—”a historically Black community that has been heavily gentrified,” according to the organization’s Instagram post.

In a new prelude to the nightly march, Bike Portland has called upon cyclists to assemble at Revolution Hall at 4 p.m. for a Bike Swarm for Rose City Justice.

There is also a different solidarity ride, “We Pedal for Justice” scheduled to start at Irving Park at 5 p.m.

KOIN 6 News will continue to update this story throughout the night.