Despite living two hours from the city, the host admitted to never visiting before.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — From food trucks to making salt, a popular Netflix show is featuring everything the Rose City has to offer to food lovers and those wanting to visit the area.

In the latest season of “Somebody Feed Phil,” Philip Rosenthal – the creator of “Everybody Loves Raymond” – is seen eating oysters with “Top Chef” Shota Nakjima in Netarts Bay to then eating a dozen vegan donuts at Doe Donuts in Portland. Rosenthal also takes the time to bike around the city and try kayaking for the first time.

“Some of the best cities in the world for street food? Marrakesh, Rio, Bangkok and Portland, Oregon,” said Rosenthal in the episode. “Because it’s casual, it’s easy and it’s great when it’s done well.”

He credited Portland’s city government for the success because outdoor dining took off after the last recession. Regulations were streamlined to make it “easier” to set-up shop, added Rosenthal.

At the beginning of the episode, Rosenthal visited a food pod called Prost! There, he ate at DesiPDX, Fried Egg I’m in Love and Matt’s BBQ.

He later had a longer visit at Kachka, which is an Eastern European restaurant with a menu inspired by Russia and other former soviet countries. On the menu, people can find horseradish vodka, veal dumplings and rabbit served out of a clay pot.

“Explosion of flavor,” described Rosenthal.

The host later had a private meal made by Han Oak Chef Peter Cho who opened a restaurant in his own home, where he got to try hamburger meat in a bao bun.

Back on the coast, Rosenthal got a tour of Jacobsen Salt Co. The business sells gourmet salts from naturally formed salt crystals.

Tov Coffee, which is an Egyptian coffeeshop in Portland, also got a small feature in the episode along with Ruthie’s – a food cart based on Mormon traditions with a Portland twist.

“I’ve had the best truck food I’ve ever had in my life this week,” Rosenthal said.

Moonstruck Chocolate, Red Sauce Pizza, Nong’s Khao Man Gai and the Pie Guy were also featured.