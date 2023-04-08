PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two teens were arrested Friday evening after police said they stabbed and robbed a 13-year-old boy, sending him to the hospital.

According to Portland police, officers responded at 5:10 p.m. to a stabbing report in the 1400 block of Southwest Vermont Street, near Ida B. Wells-Barnett High School, and when they arrived they found a 13-year-old boy who was injured.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

After an investigation, officers said they learned that two male suspects had approached the 13-year-old, robbed him and stabbed him with a knife. Police also said that one of the suspects appeared to have a handgun.

At 5:41 p.m., officers received a call saying that two suspects matching the description were spotted nearby on the 1400 block of Southwest Bertha Boulevard, when they were found, they were taken into custody and police said they recovered a knife from one of the suspects and a realistic looking airsoft pistol was also found at the scene.

The two boys, ages 15 and 17, were booked into Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center.

The 15-year-old faces charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault and the 17-year-old faces charges of first and second-degree robbery.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Portland police and reference case number 23-89891.