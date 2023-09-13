PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Legendary Trail Blazer Maurice Lucas is being remembered through the foundation established in his honor.

Known as “The Enforcer,” Lucas was a power forward and was the key to winning Portland’s only NBA championship in 1977. He died of cancer in 2010.

Lucas’ son David is carrying on his father’s legacy through the Maurice Lucas Foundation.

The foundation has provided academic support and mentorship to more than 2,500 students and families from middle school through college.

On Friday, a gala dinner and auction will raise funds to help even more kids, and KOIN 6 News’ Ken Boddie is emceeing the event.

Last year’s banquet raised close to a million dollars.

The gala starts Friday evening at 5:30, but the online auction is already active.

Special guests at the event include Bill Walton as well as other NBA greats.