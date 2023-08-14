PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stolen vehicle operation conducted on Saturday by Portland police resulted in a litany of arrests and cars recovered.

Police say 11 stolen vehicles were recovered and that 14 individuals were arrested. PPB also said that 12 cars were towed and that a firearm, two replica guns and a Taser were seized.

PPB partnered with Gresham Police, Port of Portland Police, and Multnomah County Parole & Probation during the mission.

“For the second mission in a row, members of the East Precinct Neighborhood Response Team (NRT) were provided with community-sourced information through the Facebook group PDX Stolen Vehicles that they were then able to follow up on during the (stolen vehicle) mission,” PPB said in a press release.