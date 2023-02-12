Only 22 cups available in the US -- and 11 of them were in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Phuong Tran owns a coffee shop in Portland. But Sunday she went to another for a special cup of joe.

Tran was the grand prize winner for Proud Mary’s Coffee Roasters special $150 cup of coffee. There were only 11 cups made with the expensive, rare, award-winning bean, but only 10 were purchased. She won the raffle for the brew.

“It tastes like heaven,” Tran told KOIN 6 News. “It tastes like I would say if I were to, when I die and go to heaven, I imagine what coffee would taste like in heaven. It was so amazing!”

Phuong Tran won the grand prize of the $150 cup of coffee from Proud Mary’s Coffee in Portland, February 12, 2023 (KOIN) Phuong Tran won the grand prize of the $150 cup of coffee from Proud Mary’s Coffee in Portland, February 12, 2023 (KOIN)

Tran said she would definitely pay $150 for the cup if given another chance to have it. She said it was worth it — especially when you consider how much love was put into it from farm to table.

The coffee is from a winning lot in the Best of Panama competition, a contest started in 1996 that gives Panamanian producers an opportunity to promote their harvests. It’s produced by the Hartmann family, who has been growing in the region since the early 20th century.

Only 22 cups were available in the United States — 11 in Portland and 11 more at the Proud Mary’s Coffee in Austin, Texas.