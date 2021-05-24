193-lot subdivision may replace Alpenrose Dairy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A nearly 200-home subdivision may soon stand in the place of the Alpenrose Dairy property in Southwest Portland.

An application filed with the city of Portland proposes to turn the 51-acre property into a 193-lot subdivision.

Alpenrose Dairy has been a cherished part of Portland’s history for more than a century. It was the home of the “Little League Softball World Series,” as well as track racing at the Velodrome.

Smith Brothers Farms of Kent, Washington bought the dairy in 2019.