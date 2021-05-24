193-lot subdivision may replace Alpenrose Dairy

Portland

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A nearly 200-home subdivision may soon stand in the place of the Alpenrose Dairy property in Southwest Portland.

An application filed with the city of Portland proposes to turn the 51-acre property into a 193-lot subdivision.

Alpenrose Dairy has been a cherished part of Portland’s history for more than a century. It was the home of the “Little League Softball World Series,” as well as track racing at the Velodrome.

Smith Brothers Farms of Kent, Washington bought the dairy in 2019.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories