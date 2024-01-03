PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What do you get when you cross a food innovator with a “million-dolar palate” with locally made ice cream?

Delicious sauces, that’s what.

Nico Vergara of Portland-based Nico’s Ice Cream introduced 3 new sauces made in small batches: burnt honey, Fremont hot fudge and balsamic caramel.

“It’s been in the works almost a year. We’ve been trying to figure out 3 sauces that make sense for Nico’s,” he told KOIN 6 News.

He said the balsamic caramel is “something funky and different,” while the Fremont hot fudge (with cayenne and cinnamon) is a “little ode to our first location on Fremont.”

Vergara’s team went to Sarah Masoni, an expert at the Oregon State University Food Innovation Center in Portland, to get the flavors for the sauces just right.

“Sarah Masoni is amazing. I mean, you can say her name and everybody in Portland knows her,” he said. “She knows absolutely everything when it comes to food or prepackaged foods.”

Masoni is so good at helping businesses develop the taste and quality of their products that the New York Times wrote she has “a million-dollar palate.”

Her help with Nico’s sauces has been invaluable, Vergara said.

“She has helped us as a small business figure out the nutrition facts, figure out the pH levels, figure out the ‘do you need to refrigerate after opening’ and all of that things that we as consumers see and we don’t think twice about. But when you’re making it, it’s like, I have no clue.”

Nico Vergara, owner of Nico’s Ice Cream. January 2, 2024 (KOIN)

The 3 sauces are now available at both Nico’s Ice Cream locations, on NE Fremont and NE Killingsworth. Vergara said he hopes to eventually have them available in stores.

Candidly, he hopes the sauces will help boost sales during what can be a slow time right after the holidays. And he said he always listens to what the customers say, so he encourages customers to try the sauces and share their opinions.