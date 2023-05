A 2-alarm fire erupted at this building in Portland’s Industrial District, May 30, 2023 (PFR)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 2-alarm fire in Portland’s Industrial District erupted Tuesday evening, with a 1000-gallon propane tank on the outside of the building causing a concern for crews.

Smoke was seen pushing out of both levels from 3 sides of the building in the 2700 block of NW Industrial Street, Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted. An exterior fence slowed the ability of crews to get into the property.

