PF&R received a report of a fire on the home's first floor.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two firefighters were hurt in a 2-alarm house fire in Northwest Portland Friday morning, fire officials said.

Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted at 10:30 a.m. Friday that crews were responding to a fire on NW Eloise Lane.

There was reportedly a large blaze in the home’s first floor crawl space, which PF&R said crews were able to put out. As crews battled the flames, however, a pair of firefighters sustained minor injuries.

Cornell Road will be closed near Eloise for up to an hour as officials investigate.