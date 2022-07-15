PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two firefighters were hurt in a 2-alarm house fire in Northwest Portland Friday morning, fire officials said.
Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted at 10:30 a.m. Friday that crews were responding to a fire on NW Eloise Lane.
There was reportedly a large blaze in the home’s first floor crawl space, which PF&R said crews were able to put out. As crews battled the flames, however, a pair of firefighters sustained minor injuries.
Cornell Road will be closed near Eloise for up to an hour as officials investigate.