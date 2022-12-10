PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Northeast Portland home Saturday morning, according to Portland police.

Police said they responded to the report of two people shot near Northeast Alameda street just before 9 a.m. and when they arrived they found the two people dead.

According to officials, there are currently no suspects.

Portland police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Eric McDaniel at Eric.McDaniel@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0833, or Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-3774 and reference case number 22-327196.

No other details were immediately released.