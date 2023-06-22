PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were shot early Thursday morning in Southeast Portland and officials said three suspects have been detained.

According to Portland police, officers responded to the shooting near Southeast 146th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street where they found two victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers at the scene said they saw suspects running into a nearby apartment and they surrounded the area, asking residents to stay inside while they searched.

Three suspects were detained authorities said and the victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The search for suspects is still underway and traffic in the area may be impacted during the investigation.