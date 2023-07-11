PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were hospitalized Tuesday morning after a suspected drive-by shooting in downtown Portland, authorities said.

Portland police said they responded to a shots fired report near Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Washington Street early Tuesday and when they arrived they found two people with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment and authorities said their wounds were non-life-threatening.

Witnesses at the scene reported seeing a vehicle stop and a suspect, possibly more than one, firing before driving away.

According to police, no arrests have been made yet.