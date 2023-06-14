PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two teens were shot Tuesday night near Mount Scott Park, officials said, and no suspects have been located.

Portland police said they responded just after 10 p.m. to Southeast 74th Avenue, where they found a 17-year-old boy who was seriously injured and an 18-year-old man who had also been struck.

According to police, they don’t think the injuries were life-threatening, but both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No suspects were found and no arrests were made, authorities said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-156118.