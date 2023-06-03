PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jennifer Langston of Moms Demand Action said there is a reason Saturday’s event on Gun Violence Awareness Day was dubbed a “wear orange” event.

“We wear orange as hunters do for gun safety,” Langston told KOIN 6 News. “Today it feels like we need to be out on the street wearing orange to be aware and to say, ‘Don’t shoot, I’m out on the street.’”

The crowd gathered at Portland Community College honored those lost to gun violence — and survivors like Langston who are still living with the impact.

The Gun Violence Awareness Day was organized by the City of Portland’s Office of Violence Prevention, Moms Demand Action and the Soul Box Project. Langston said the focus of this “Wear Orange” event is to increase education and awareness.

To date, official statistics show there have been 439 total shootings in the city in 2023, injuring 136 and killing 33.

Langston said their hope is to put an end to the gun violence in Portland.

“Listen to survivors. Be aware that violence can happen at any moment,” she said. “I’m a two-time survivor of violence in my own home, and I worry about a third time that I might be impacted by gun violence. So being aware of your situation, getting involved, and paying attention to survivors.”

To help raise awareness, organizers encourage the community to join them — along with cities across the US — in wearing orange.

Moms Demand Action plans to have an information booth at the Rose Festival for people to learn more.