PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 2022 Rose Festival Treasure Hunt is underway, and festival officials will be releasing a clue everyday until the contest ends or the treasure is found.

This year’s treasure is a small block of Lucite with a special Rose Festival medallion embedded inside. Along with the treasure, the winner will get a prize package of $500, a one-night stay for two at Spirit Mountain Casino as well as a dinner for two at the casino.

The latest clue is “The process of elimination continues unabated. The opposite of Harney makes you sad and so frustrated.”

The hunt began Sunday with clues expected to be released at 10 a.m. each day through June 12.

All the clues can be found on the festival’s website here.