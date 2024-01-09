Focus for 2024 will be in high crash corridors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When 2023 began, City Commissioner Mingus Mapps said his goal was to bring traffic fatalities down 10% year-to-year.

“We did not meet that goal,” Mapps told KOIN 6 News. “And one of the things that I’m committed to as we get into 2024 is to do something different.”

The Portland Police Bureau said there were 75 traffic-related deaths in Portland in 2023, the same number of people who died in a homicide. It’s the highest figure reported since 1986 when seat belts weren’t required by law.

“We pay attention to and feel every traffic fatality that happens in the City of Portland,” Mapps said.

Hannah Schafer with the Portland Bureau of Transportation said, “It is our North Star to make our streets safer.”

Including suicides and medical events, the PPB count is higher than what was recorded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and PBOT.

“2023, as it stands now, is 68 fatal crashes,” Schafer said. “That number could potentially change as we reconcile our data with the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division and as we wait for final details for our medical examiners.”

Mapps and PBOT said they are focused on improving lighting, crosswalks and reducing speed along Portland’s dangerous high crash corridors such as 122nd Avenue, 82nd Avenue, Powell and Barbur boulevards — where nearly 70% of deadly crashes happen.

Mapps also said he will be working with Mayor Ted Wheeler to try and increase police traffic enforcement while vowing to double the number of speed cameras throughout the city from 20 to 40 by the end of the year.

But as the bureau continues to chip away at problems plaguing Portland’s streets, they’re doing so with less money.

“PBOT faces a $32 million deficit for this coming fiscal year. That’s significant,” Mapps said. “That’s about a third of all the discretionary dollars that are that the Bureau has.”

“We are actively applying for grants as much as possible to find federal dollars to make these changes,” Schafer said, “but all of that takes time, and it does feel extremely urgent.”