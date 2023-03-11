PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kara Govro spoke for many when she talked about the Shamrock Run through the streets of Portland.

“It’s a good run. It’s very, very crowded. The weather is usually terrible. And that’s kind of awesome. Everybody comes out and does it. That is the awesome part,” she told KOIN 6 News on Saturday, the eve of the annual Shamrock Run.

More than 20,000 runners are expected to take part in the 45th annual event. The annual event raises money for the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

The starting points for the 2023 Shamrock Run in Portland, March 11, 2023 (KOIN)

There are several events, from a 5K to a half-marathon. Runners will hit the road beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday.