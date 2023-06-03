A float in the Starlight Parade, part of the Portland Rose Festival (Undated, KOIN file)

Volunteers filled roles needed to keep Starlight Parade on track

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With a slew of last-minute volunteers, the CareOregon Starlight Parade will once again hit the streets of Portland Saturday night.

Rose Festival organizers said earlier in the week volunteers were badly needed for the parades, especially the Starlight Parade. The volunteers stepped up and the Starlight Parade will roll.

It begins at 8 p.m. on Naito Parkway near the CityFair and ends at Providence Park with 2023 Grand Marshal Poison Waters.

The floats in the annual Starlight Parade illuminate the streets of Portland. Floats, bands and performers in this parade are all lit with lights and glow sticks. The parade includes bands, rodeo queens, classic cars and more.

