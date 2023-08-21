Authorities seized three guns and $24,237 during a retail theft mission Aug. 18 at Mall 205 and Gateway, PPB said (Portland Police Bureau).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Over two dozen people were arrested on Friday during a Portland Police Bureau retail theft mission at Mall 205 and Gateway, authorities announced.

During the mission, PPB said 25 arrests were made and 16 felony and 15 misdemeanor warrants were issued. Additionally, authorities said four stolen vehicles were recovered along with three guns, $24,237 and illegal drugs.

PPB’s East Precinct Neighborhood Response Team partnered with Multnomah County Transit, Multnomah County Parole and Probation and the District Attorney’s Office for the mission.

Authorities seized three guns and $24,237 during a retail theft mission Aug. 18 at Mall 205 and Gateway, PPB said (Portland Police Bureau).

The suspects’ charges range from third-degree theft and unlawful possession of a firearm to delivery of a controlled substance.