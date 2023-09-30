The DoveLewis Animal Hospital conducts more than 700 blood transfusions each year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a few weeks of Oktoberfest celebrations, Portland’s furry friends have finally joined in on the fun.

Saturday afternoon, the DoveLewis Animal Hospital hosted its 28th annual Dogtoberfest at the Lucky Lab Brew Pub on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard.

The event claims to be the Rose City’s largest pet-friendly Oktoberfest.

This year’s celebration was hosted by Mr. Mitchell from Darcelle XV Showplace. Additionally, the party featured a limited-edition Dogtoberfest brew, pet Halloween costume contest and local food vendors.

The event also supports the DoveLewis Animal Hospital in its efforts to conduct more than 700 blood transfusions each year.

“Dogtoberfest is the fundraiser for the blood bank, which is completely funded by donations from the community,” Blood Bank Coordinator Kelsey Reinauer said. “[Our blood bank] is what provides the Portland area with blood products for animals in need.”