PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 4-alarm fire broke out at a Southwest Portland apartment building late Tuesday morning that officials say could cause the building to collapse.

With a growing risk of the building collapsing, officials closed both directions of Interstate 405 near the scene.

Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted at 10:43 a.m. that crews were at the scene of the blaze on Southwest 14th Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street. When firefighters arrived, there was heavy fire coming from the third floor and extending to the fourth floor.

“Fire blew out the windows,” said Rick Graves with PF&R, adding he was “not certain if that was as a result of any quote-on-quote backdraft, but there were reports that fire aggressively broke out windows on the fourth floor. Rescues have been affected on three sides of this structure as well as the main stairwell.”

The blaze was initially called a 3-alarm but was upgraded to a 4-alarm shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Heavy, dark smoke is seen coming out of the multi-level building in SE Portland on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 (Courtesy: PF&R).

Firefighters help evacuate people from 3-alarm fire in SE Portland on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 (Courtesy: PF&R).

Firefighters help evacuate dog from a 3-alarm fire in SE Portland on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 (Courtesy: PF&R).

3-alarm fire ignites in SE Portland on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 (Courtesy: PF&R).

Firefighters helped evacuate people from inside the building. Photos of the scene show firefighters helping people and a dog down the fire truck’s ladder from an upper level of the building.

As the fire continues to race through the building, Portland General Electric cut power to the area and anticipates the outage to last for several hours. Officials have drawn a large diameter around the building to help protect neighbors.

PF&R pulled back crews just before 11 a.m., with Graves telling KOIN 6 that firefighters were going to “strategically” search floors and deploy further fire suppression. About 40 minutes after this, PF&R said emergency response vehicles were being “moved away from the building “moved away from [the] side of the building in the event of a structural collapse.”

Fire officials said they are confident the fire started in a room on the third floor.

Just after noon, Graves told KOIN 6 crews have turned their efforts toward a defensive approach due to increased fire activity and to limit any further growth of the fire and save a neighboring building to the south.

“We had explosions that were busting glass out on one side of the structure, we had heavy smoke pushing out of the top, heavy dark smoke,” said Graves. “You can see now we have a little bit of change in the smoke color, so that indicates that the water is actually getting to the seed of the fire and cooling the flames rather than that dark smoke. I mean these are all indicators that we utilize in determining what tactics we’re going to move forward with.”

The building was not modernized with interior fire suppression and lacked a sprinkler system, according to PF&R.

Prior to the fire being upgraded to a 4-alarm, Graves said crews were “going to do [their] best to not have it be a total loss. But at the same time, with the unreinforcd base and rebuilding with heavy fire and structural damage, we’re quite concerned with the safety of our crews as well.” So, we’re going to go in there and affect rescue, pull out all human life if there are any in there and then strategically address the fire.”

Officials are urging people to avoid the area.

Investigators are at the scene and working to determine what sparked the blaze.

A KOIN 6 News crew is headed to learn more. Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.