PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were shot in a Northeast Portland bar early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Just after 12 a.m., Portland police said they responded to a bar in the 1400 block of Northeast Broadway where they found three victims, one male and two female, with gunshot wounds.

Medical aid was applied to the victims and authorities said they were all taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect has been arrested and police are asking anyone with information to contact them and reference case number 23-125622.