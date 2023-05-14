PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were injured early Sunday morning after a shooting in the Cully Neighborhood, authorities said.

According to Portland police, at around 3:30 a.m. officers responded to the 6500 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street where they found three people injured.

Emergency Medical Services treated the patients, but their current status is unknown.

Any suspects left the scene before police arrived and officials said no arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov or call (503) 823-0449 or Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov or by phone at 503-823-0256 and reference case number 23-125743.