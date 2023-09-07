Causes are under investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several RV fires in Portland’s inner eastside kept fire crews busy early Thursday morning.

According to Portland Fire and Rescue, crews responded to three separate RV fires across the area.

The first fire was reported around 7 a.m. near Northeast 16th Avenue and Couch Street where Portland Fire said an RV caught fire close to a structure.

The fire was promptly put out and it is under investigation if the building received any damage.

Another fire happened a short while later near North Mississippi Avenue and North Knott Street.

Portland Fire said that was the third RV fire within the hour, although the location of the other fire is unknown.