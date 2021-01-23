3-year-old dies 4 months after being hit by car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police Bureau announced Saturday night that a three-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car in the Portsmouth Neighborhood four months ago.

Portland Police traffic crash investigators were notified the child passed away overnight. The investigation into the crash determined that there was no cause to charge the driver of the car with a crime, police said.

The family of the child is requesting privacy.

On September 2, two children ran out into a street in Portland’s Portsmouth neighborhood and were hit by a vehicle.

Police said the children were playing near North Fessenden Street just west of Fiske Ave. at about 6 p.m. when they ran between two parked cars on North Fessenden and into traffic. A vehicle traveling westbound hit both of them.

One of the children was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and the other child was treated at the scene.