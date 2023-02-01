Cleanup crews on scene of a diesel spill on Union Pacific Railroad tracks in Portland on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — About 30 gallons of diesel spilled onto the Union Pacific Railroad tracks near Portland’s Cathedral Park on Tuesday, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

In a release, the DEQ blamed the spill on a train traveling between Toyota Yard and the railroad yard.

Using absorbent material and a truck designed to vacuum up the fuel, an environmental cleanup crew managed to clear some of the spill that covered the asphalt and railroad ballast, which is the gravel underneath the tracks.

Following the initial cleanup, a DEQ investigator came out and noted there were oil stains that required further cleanup.

In mid-January, cleanup crews were called to an estimated five-gallon spill in the same vicinity.

According to the DEQ, it doesn’t appear storm drains or the Willamette River were impacted.