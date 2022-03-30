Transportation officials have no idea how the incident happened

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portlanders were not expecting stuffed animals on their commute Wednesday morning.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the stuffed creatures were on Interstate 5 southbound at the Burnside Bridge.

Stuffed animals are seen on I-5 south with no indication on how they got there, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The animals were on the road 03302022. (Courtesy Photo: ODOT)

Transportation officials tell KOIN 6 News that they have no idea how they got there.

The stuffed animals have been “taken to our North Portland maintenance yard for care and feeding,” ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton said.

The agency estimates a total of 300 stuffed animals were on the roadway.