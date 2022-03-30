PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portlanders were not expecting stuffed animals on their commute Wednesday morning.
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the stuffed creatures were on Interstate 5 southbound at the Burnside Bridge.
Transportation officials tell KOIN 6 News that they have no idea how they got there.
The stuffed animals have been “taken to our North Portland maintenance yard for care and feeding,” ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton said.
The agency estimates a total of 300 stuffed animals were on the roadway.