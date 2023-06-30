He was found guilty of 18 charges and will be sentenced July 13

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Multnomah County jury found a man guilty of murder at a Southwest Portland homeless encampment in 2021, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The jury delivered the verdict for 37-year-old Noah Charles Smith on Friday. He now awaits sentencing for the fatal shooting of Kimberly Lambright and attempted murder of Christopher Barrett on March 7, 2021.

Smith was found guilty of 18 charges, including two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, one count of second-degree murder with a firearm, two counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, two counts of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, one count of first-degree assault with a firearm, one count of second-degree assault with a firearm, one count of first-degree robbery with a firearm.

He was also found guilty of four counts of unlawfully using a weapon (firearm) and four counts of possessing a firearm as a felon.

Smith is in custody and scheduled for sentencing on July 13.

