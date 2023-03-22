The Portland Tribune is a KOIN 6 News media partner

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — A rush of $6 million in federal funding is heading to Portland International Airport.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration is slated to award the $6 million to PDX for replacement of the airport’s heating system, the department announced Feb. 27.

The project scope includes converting the heating system at the terminal from fossil fuel boilers to an electric heat pump — with the intention of improving energy efficiency, strengthening climate resiliency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which plans to invest $25 billion in the country’s transportation network.

“Today’s funding doesn’t just improve Portland International Airport’s terminal. It creates opportunities in the community for good-paying jobs and a chance to be part of our country’s thriving aviation sector,” FAA Deputy Administrator A. Bradley Mims said.

“Americans deserve the best airports in the world, and with demand for air travel surging back, this funding to improve the passenger experience couldn’t come at a more urgent time,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “These grants will make it faster and easier to check your bags, get through security and find your gate, all while creating jobs and supporting local economies.”